The film, which was released in theatres in May, passed the $1 billion mark this weekend making it the first film of 2022 to reach the milestone and becoming veteran actor Tom Cruise's highest grossing film.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) has pulled off a mission impossible by surpassing both DC and Marvel and becoming the first blockbuster of 2022 to score a billion dollar at the box office.

The film, which was released to theatres in May, passed the $1 billion mark this weekend, making it the first film of 2022 to reach the milestone and becoming veteran actor Tom Cruise's highest grossing film.

It beat The Batman (2022) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)_, _as well as being only the second film released during the COVID-19 pandemic to make over $1 billion alongside _Spider-Man: No Way Home _(2021).

This is great news for its distributer, Paramount Pictures, after the requel to the 1986 classic, Top Gun, reportedly had seven release date reschedules after it was originally scheduled to debut July 2019.

"I’m gratified we made this decision to hang on. This movie is going to have a huge run. It’s going to draw people to theatres who haven’t been in a long time."

The film marks a major milestone for Cruise as well with the film becoming the part-time stuntman's first billion dollar film after 2018's _Mission Impossible: Fallout _racked an impressive $791 million in box-office revenue.

Maverick is also a critical success, receiving 97% from 420 critic reviews from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with many calling it better than the original, which is honestly more impressive than its almost-guaranteed commercial success.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theatres now.

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Top Gun: Maverick' fetches over $1 billion at the box office