Parents of victims await clarity on EC tavern deaths; owner's wife apologises

They died in the early hours of Sunday morning, and no one could immediately explain what killed them.

SCENERY PARK - The families of the 21 teenagers who died inside a tavern in East London will be hoping to get more clarity on Tuesday on what caused the deaths of their children.

Police have called for patience while parents want answers.

Meanwhile, the wife of the owner of the tavern, Vuyokazi Ndevu, has expressed her shock at what happened.

Community members have described the venue as a problematic tavern.

Ndevu told journalists on Monday that she felt responsible: “It is worrying that so many children died at the place that I earn a living through. It is painful; I apologise to the families. I don’t know what to say.”