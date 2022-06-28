Go

Parents of victims await clarity on EC tavern deaths; owner's wife apologises

They died in the early hours of Sunday morning, and no one could immediately explain what killed them.

The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabasa/Eyewitness News
SCENERY PARK - The families of the 21 teenagers who died inside a tavern in East London will be hoping to get more clarity on Tuesday on what caused the deaths of their children.

Police have called for patience while parents want answers.

Meanwhile, the wife of the owner of the tavern, Vuyokazi Ndevu, has expressed her shock at what happened.

Community members have described the venue as a problematic tavern.

Ndevu told journalists on Monday that she felt responsible: “It is worrying that so many children died at the place that I earn a living through. It is painful; I apologise to the families. I don’t know what to say.”

But some parents of the victims have shifted the blame on the police, saying there was a lack of police visibility at the venue where alcohol was served to teenagers.

The police are trying to find out what happened.

Timeline

