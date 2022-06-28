Numsa warns of resumption of strike action if wage talks with Amplats fail

Some 4,000 workers at mining companies Reagetswe, Triple-M, and Newrak went on strike last Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Wage negotiations at Amplats and affiliated mining companies can now happen after metalworkers union, Numsa, called off a strike.

Some 4,000 workers at mining companies Reagetswe, Triple-M, and Newrak went on strike last Monday.

They were unhappy about a range of issues, including contract workers and permanent employees earning different amounts, said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

But she warned that if these talks failed, they would go back and strike for what they believed was the rights of their members.

"Contract workers have the right to be represented by a union, especially because they are so deeply exploited. Numsa has the right to also represent workers and hold meetings inside Amplats. Our members agreed to suspend the strike at Newrak to allow for talks between the employer and the union, so that these issues can be resolved."