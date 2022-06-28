Not clear yet if mass shootings in WC connected, says policing expert

The province has seen a number of mass killings in recent months, which have left several dead.

CAPE TOWN - Some Western Cape communities continue to be under siege by gunmen, and more often than not, attacks are gang-related.

In the latest mass shooting over the past weekend, four men were killed when gunmen stormed a house in Tulbagh.

The motive for the attack, which has left residents shocked and fearful is not yet known.

Last week, the bodies of two men and a woman were found in a shack in Delft the third mass killing in that community in as many months.

This came at the same time as the murder of off-duty police officer constable, Shamiela Arendse, who was shot outside her home in the same area.

Policing expert Eldred De Klerk said that at this stage, it was not yet clear if the spate of seemingly sporadic attacks were connected.

The community of Manenberg has seen a flare-up in gang-related shootings over the past few weeks and in one of the incidents last month, five people were shot and wounded outside Nyanga Junction Mall.

More than 25 people have been killed in mass shootings in Khayelitsha since March, with the area being likened to a warzone by residents.