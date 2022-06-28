MPs unimpressed with delay in Home Affairs report on review of permits

The report looked into permanent residence permits and corporate visas, especially in the mining sector, among others.

CAPE TOWN - MPs were left unimpressed by yet another delay to the release of the much-anticipated report to review certain permits issued by the Department of Home Affairs.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and the task team were scheduled to release and brief Parliament on Tuesday.

The task team report was supposed to have been presented to Parliament in March.

MPs were supposed to receive the report on Tuesday, but the committee was hit with another delay after certain task team members failed to pitch.

Committee member Liezl van der Merwe: "This is a report that is very long and outstanding and it is something that affects the nation at large. And if you look on social media, people have been asking why is this report not being released. This comes at a time when I’ve said on numerous occasions, we’re facing a full-blown immigration crisis."

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that they were also anxiously waiting for the release of the report.

"Just give me a date and you’ve already given me the 8th of July. It will definitely be done, chairperson," the minister said.

The task team is chaired Dr Cassius Lubisi and reviewed permits like business permits, study visas and citizenship by naturalisation.