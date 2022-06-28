Gqeberha cops search for mob who turned on two residents

Officers say the group of men damaged the complainant's car, while supporting his friend at an accident scene in Circular Drive in Walmer this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for an angry mob who turned on two Gqeberha residents.

Police said that there was no official report of any physical assault.

Eastern Cape police's Priscilla Naidu said: "It is further alleged that when police left the scene, a group verbally abused the complainant and his friend. The males attempted to grab the friend’s phone from his friend. The group also damaged the complainant’s car, smashing the windscreen wipers, doors and the lights were kicked in and broken. A case of malicious damage to property was opened and is under investigation."