Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Parly urges EC govt to act in finding those responsible

JOHANNESBURG/SCENERY PARK - There have been calls for the Eastern Cape government to move with speed in determining the psycho-social counselling needs for children who were school mates and friends of the victims.

Chairperson of the parliamentary select committee on education and technology, sports, arts and culture, Elleck Nchabeleng, said that this was an unprecedent incident.

He said that it underscored the importance of vigilance from parents when youngsters attend events where there was no parental supervision.

Nchabeleng said that everything should be done to hold accountable whoever was responsible for the incident.

The families of the 21 teenagers who died at a tavern in East London said it was still hard to believe what had happened and needed information as soon as possible about what happened.

South Africans woke to the shocking news of the teenagers' deaths on Sunday, with still no explanation as to how they died.

Parents spent much of Monday at the local morgue identifying the teenagers, believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17.

The police have called for patience, but the parents want answers.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said earlier that the youngsters appeared to have collapsed while dancing or sitting at tables, but the exact cause of death is not known.

The youngsters appear to have died over a short period of time, with bodies found on the floor or still at their tables

Parents have been identifying the teens, with the Eastern Cape Health Department saying on Monday afternoon that only 16 of the bodies had been identified, leaving five to be claimed.

The parents are hoping that the police will give some sort of clarity on Tuesday about what happened, but more may only be revealed in the post-mortem results.

In the meantime, some of the families have been making funeral arrangements.