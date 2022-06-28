Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Event organiser claims teens forced their way into venue

Organiser Sifiso Matinise said that the teenagers were not allowed to be inside the tavern.

SCENERY PARK - The events organiser at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London where 21 teenagers were killed has accused the teens of forcing their way into the venue on the night the incident occurred.



Seventeen of the teens were confirmed dead on the scene while four others died in hospital.

The cause of their deaths has not yet been determined.

He claimed that they pushed their way inside the packed venue: “Although they let some of those who appear to be slightly older in, the youngsters, especially those who are said to be 13, are the ones who forced their way in and pushed the bouncers. I think that is how they got in.”

The youngest victim who died inside the packed venue was 13-years-old.

But community members said that it was normal for teens to party at the venue.