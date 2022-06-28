Employment in Q1 expanded by 42,000 jobs - Stats SA

This signals a 0.4% increase as compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that employment had grown by 42,000 jobs in the first quarter of the year, with part-time employment saving the day.

The quarterly employment statistics also showed that 200,000 jobs were gained in the period under review as compared to the same time last year.

The data is based on an enterprise-based sample survey and collects information from 20,000 businesses with an annual turnover of more than R300,000.

The country’s private sector employed 10.1 million people in the first three months of the year, with the exclusion of agriculture, informal businesses and domestic services.