Du Toit missing as Springboks set to name matchday squad

Assistant coach Deon Davids has hinted that some new players will be given a chance to show what they are capable of at Test level.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok matchday squad to play Wales in the first of three Test matches in July will be named on Tuesday afternoon.

As with any season-opening match, guessing the makeup of the 23-man lineup has become the norm amongst rugby fans. This year’s maiden Test has been made even more thrilling with the announcement that stadiums will be allowed to host full-capacity crowds for the first time in over two years.

There has been much anticipation as to which new faces will be seen donning the green-and-gold jersey for the first time at Loftus. Bulls number 8 Elrigh Louw has been tipped to make a debut on his home ground while Stormers loose forwards, Evan Roos and Deon Fourie, have featured prominently in predicted team lists.

Assistant coach Deon Davids has hinted that some new players will be given a chance to show what they are capable of at Test level.

"Our mindset is, obviously, we work towards a bigger picture because we’re so close to a World Cup. But it's also important to want to win games. You want to build momentum, you want to build confidence, so it’s important for us to give young players an opportunity but it’s important for us to get that balance right,” Davids said.

Prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, locks Ruan Nortje and Salmaan Moerat, scrumhalf Grant Williams and fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse are the other uncapped members of the squad that aren’t expected to feature this time around.

Davids gave nothing away regarding possible selections but revealed that 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, would not be considered for the match in Pretoria. Du Toit is recovering from surgery and is completing the final stages of his rehabilitation program and will be available for the final two games of the series.

"He’s busy with his rehab after his shoulder operation. I think he will be cleared on Thursday," said Davids.