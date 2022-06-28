DA welcomes SIU preservation order to seize ex-NLC chairperson’s R27m property

The party said this signals that the wheels of justice are starting to turn against those who have stolen money from the marginalised.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed a preservation order granted to the Special Investigating Unit to seize a luxurious property belonging to the former National Lotteries Commission board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda.

An SIU probe has revealed that Nevhutanda’s property was paid for using money that the lottery commission had issued for non-profit organisations during his tenure as chair.

The luxurious property currently seized from Nevhutanda by the SIU is valued at R27 million.

It is alleged that the money was taken from five NGOs that had been jointly awarded R100 million by the National Lotteries Commission for empowerment projects like old age homes, athletics tracks and a rehabilitation centre.

The DA’s Mat Cuthbert said: “The DA has consistently warned the African National Congress against industrial scale looting that has taken place under the tenure of Mr Nevhutanda. Whilst we welcome this preservation order, we will not rest until criminal like these are put behind bars.”

Special Tribunal judge Soma Naidoo has instructed the SIU to initiate civil proceedings against Nevhutanda.

He’s also ordered the review and setting aside of the decision by the NLC board to issue the R100 million funding in the first place.