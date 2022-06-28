AgriSA calls for concrete steps to ensure safety of rural communities

The Agricultural Industry Association has responded to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s address on the first of the two-day Rural Safety Summit in Parys in the Free State.

CAPE TOWN - AgriSA has stressed that it’s time for concrete steps that will ensure the safety of rural communities.

Chair of AgriSA’s Centre of Excellence Responsible for Rural Safety Uys van der Westhuijzen hopes the parties will emerge with a concrete action plan to address the dangers that rural communities face.

“We have also had several issues that will have an impact on the successful execution of the strategy, amongst others, and effectively implemented reserve system into the criminal investigations and the position of bail.”