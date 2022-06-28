8 suspects due in court for alleged theft of cables valued at R2.5m
The men, between the ages of 29 and 49-years-old, were tracked down in a joint operation between the police's K9 Unit and Flying Squad on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Eight suspected cable thieves are set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Investigations reveal that they highjacked a truck transporting Eskom electrical overhead cables, worth an estimated street value of around R2.5 million, in Piketberg last month.
#sapsWC Joint op by various #SAPS Units leads to the recovery of Eskom cables worth R2.5 million in Blackheath, 8 suspects aged between 29 and 49 arrested. The suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on 29/06. #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/qLx2FT8V9h pic.twitter.com/aoKyai3yu4SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 27, 2022
The suspects are set to face charges including for the possession of stolen goods and the contravention of the second hand goods act.
SAPS spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, said that detectives recovered the stolen cables in Cape Town.
"The mentioned units of the South African Police Service conducted a combined private investigation. Following an intense investigation and surveillance, the suspects were identified in Cape Town. That led to the identification of the storage place in Trafford Street, Blackheath. On Monday 27th June, the premises was searched and six rolls of aluminium cables were seized."