8 suspects due in court for alleged theft of cables valued at R2.5m

The men, between the ages of 29 and 49-years-old, were tracked down in a joint operation between the police's K9 Unit and Flying Squad on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Eight suspected cable thieves are set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigations reveal that they highjacked a truck transporting Eskom electrical overhead cables, worth an estimated street value of around R2.5 million, in Piketberg last month.

