WC police offer R100k reward for information on Tulbagh mass shooting

CAPE TOWN - A big reward is being offered for anyone who's got critical information in connection with yet another mass shooting, this time in Tulbagh in the Western Cape.

It's understood that a party of nine people were socialising at a home in Jooste Street on Saturday night when a group of gunmen stormed in and opened fire.

Four men were killed on the scene.

No one's been arrested yet.

The Western Cape police's Andre Traut said that a R100,000 reward for information was now up for grabs.

“It is your choice to remain anonymous. Four males aged 30, 32, 33 and 37 were killed and a fifth male was admitted to hospital. Three females and one male escaped the attack unharmed. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined,” Traut said.