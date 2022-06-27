Go

WC police offer R100k reward for information on Tulbagh mass shooting

It's understood a party of nine people were socialising at a home in Jooste Street on Saturday night when a group of gunmen stormed in and opened fire.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A big reward is being offered for anyone who's got critical information in connection with yet another mass shooting, this time in Tulbagh in the Western Cape.

It's understood that a party of nine people were socialising at a home in Jooste Street on Saturday night when a group of gunmen stormed in and opened fire.

Four men were killed on the scene.

No one's been arrested yet.

The Western Cape police's Andre Traut said that a R100,000 reward for information was now up for grabs.

“It is your choice to remain anonymous. Four males aged 30, 32, 33 and 37 were killed and a fifth male was admitted to hospital. Three females and one male escaped the attack unharmed. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined,” Traut said.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA