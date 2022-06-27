Thabo Mbeki: East London tavern deaths a tragedy

The former president has called for no stone to be left unturned in investigating what transpired.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki has described the East London tavern incident, where 21 teenagers died over the weekend, as a tragic event.

Mbeki has called for no stone to be left unturned in investigating what transpired.

The former president was speaking in Houghton during his birthday celebration.

He said that it was a very sad day as we came to the end of Youth Month.

"The death of these young people, I don't know what they were doing in a tavern and then they died and I don't know how they died. It is a tragic event and I'm sure that all of us, and I mean all of us, and we want to convey our condolences to the parents and relatives and so on and hope that everything will be done to find out what happened and then take whatever the consequences of that are," the former president said.