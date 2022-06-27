State capture inquiry: Almost R1 billion spent. Was it worth it?

Amo Ramela | A roundtable discussion on the final instalment of the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo delivered the fifth and final State Capture Report at the Union Building on 22 June 2022 in Pretoria, marking almost four years since the commission had begun.

The judicial inquiry into state capture was chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, involved no less than 300 witnesses, and is estimated to have cost taxpayers about R1 billion.

There were 3,171 summonses issued and 8,655,530 pages of documents used.

In the end, 1,438 people were implicated.

Now South Africans are left with more questions than answers on whether the commission was worth it at all and if those implicated will see their day in court.

Eyewitness News' senior political reporter, Theto Mahlakoana, chaired the debate on Inside EWN, as legal analyst, Mpupelelo Zikalala, political news editor at News24, Qaanitah Hunter, and Paul Holden, the director of investigations at Shadow World Investigations, shared their views as to whether the money that was spent on the commission was worth it.

