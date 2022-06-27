Scenery Park community in shock after Enyobeni Tavern deaths

The Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in East London, where 21 teenagers died over the weekend, is still under police supervision and the community is still in shock after the tragedy.

The cause of what exactly happened has not yet been established but families have now started identifying the bodies of victims.

Community members are still battling to believe the mass death of its youth.

The area is still cordoned off by a police inyala, with yellow tape at the gate, and at the tavern’s main entrance.



There is also a big media presence here.

Community members passing by still appear to be shocked by the incident.

Some people are standing in groups not far from the scene, mourning the incident.

Senior police officials have also been seen in the area as the probe behind the actual cause of the incident continues.