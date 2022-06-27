Police nab eight, recover stolen Eskom cables worth estimated R2.5m

The suspected cable thieves were tracked down in Cape Town and detectives traced the stolen cables at a storage facility in Blackheath.

CAPE TOWN - Police have recovered stolen Eskom cables worth an estimated R2.5 million that went missing after a truck that was transporting the power utility’s electrical overhead cables was high-jacked in Piketberg last month.

South African Police Service spokesperson, Ndakhe Qwala, said detectives pounced on the facility earlier on Monday and arrested eight suspects.

"Six rows of aluminium cables were seized. Eight suspects were aged between 29 and 49. And were arrested for the possession of stolen goods, contravention of the second-hand goods act and contravening [the] infrastructure criminal amendment act".

The suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.