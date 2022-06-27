Numsa suspends strike at mining companies pending wage negotiations

Workers embarked on a strike last Monday to voice their frustrations, saying contract workers and permanent employees earned different amounts.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has suspended its strike at the Reagetswe, Triple M, and Newrak mining companies pending wage negotiations.

At least 4,000 Numsa members are employed by three contractor companies.

Members affiliated with the union have agreed to suspend the strike to allow for talks between the employer and the union to resolve these issues.

Numsa and Newrak have agreed to return to the wage negotiation table to discuss their grievances.



The union said contract workers had the right to be represented by a union, especially because they were so deeply exploited.

“The issue of organisational right is a burning issue and it was the main reason our members went on strike. Contract workers have the right to be represented by a union. Implats has created an abnormal working environment where the principle of equal pay for work of equal value is violated every day,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

Numsa said if these talks failed, they had the right to continue with the strike.