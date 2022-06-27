NLC refuses to comment on SIU freezing ex-boss Alfred Nevhutanda's mansion

The SIU announced on Monday that it had obtained a preservation order to freeze the lavish two-hectare Pretoria property after it found that it was bought with monies given to non-profit organisations under the auspices of grant funding from the NLC.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) on Monday said it would not comment on the investigation into allegations that a company linked to its former board chairperson, Alfred Nevhutanda, acquired a luxury property valued at an estimated R27 million using the commission’s money.

The property is owned by Vhutanda Investments, whose sole director is the controversial ex-lotto boss.

“We will await the final report to be handed to the president of the republic as per the proclamation and the NLC will deal with the final report comprehensively,” said the NLC’s head of communications Ndivhuwo Mafela.