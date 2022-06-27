National police called in to assist with investigations into EC tavern deaths They were found dead at the tavern in Scenery Park in the early hours of Sunday morning. SAPS

East London

Scenery Park

Enyobeni tavern CAPE TOWN - National police are now assisting their local counterparts to find out exactly what happened to 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London. They were found dead at the tavern in Scenery Park in the early hours of Sunday morning. Their bodies were found strewn across tables, chairs and on the floor of the local nightclub following a night of partying. #sapsHQ #SAPS has ordered the deployment of maximum resources as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 21 teenagers at a local tavern in Scenery Park, East London. #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/YahXi4NfKa pic.twitter.com/h3KavR3fg1 SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 26, 2022

The exact cause of their deaths is not yet known, and the police have called on the public not to speculate.

The police's Athelenda Mathe said: “We have an experienced team that is complementing the province. We also have additional members being brought in so that we can get to the bottom of what has happened to these young people.”

She said that liquor outlets would also be investigated: “We are also engaging other stakeholders and investigating issues of compliance to liquor legislation. We can confirm that we have lodged an inquest into the deaths of these pupils.”

Shock and disbelief. These are some of the feelings used to describe the families and friends of 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London.

While police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, the bereaved parents and family members have had the daunting task of identifying the bodies.

The police's Athelenda Mathe has called on the public to come forward with information.

"Anyone who knows what transpired may assist the police investigations and share information on the Crimestop hotline number on 08600 10 111. The police can confirm that 21 teenagers lost their lives in this tragedy."

Additional reporting by Ray White.