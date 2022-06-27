Malema: Zondo report is influenced by race and power

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed his supporters at the Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto on Sunday where the party was commemorating the Freedom Charter Day.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the Zondo commission failed to deliver on its mandate of investigating the relationship between former president Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.

He said what the commission did was target black professionals and those in the way of white people.

Malema addressed his supporters at the Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto on Sunday where the party was commemorating the Freedom Charter Day.

Sixty-seven years ago, more than 3,000 people gathered in Kliptown to adopt the document.

The EFF held its celebration in the same area on Sunday.

Malema has slammed the Zondo commission following the release of the final instalment state capture report by Chief Justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo.

Addressing the red berets, Malema said the state capture report was influenced by race and power.

He said the country was captured years before it came into democracy.

"There is no government that is going to intimidate us, we want our government back, and want it in the hands of Black people. We want the people's government, we don't want Oppenheimer government, we don't want Ruperts government."

Malema added that the EFF was the only replacement for the African National Congress to govern the country, come the 2024 national elections.