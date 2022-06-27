Mabuyane calls on ANC members to return to core values of Freedom Charter

Sunday marked the 67th anniversary of the Freedom Charter.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its members to return to the core values of the Freedom Charter.

Various celebrations and events took place around the country to commemorate the day when the charter was adopted and proposed as an alternative Constitution by those opposed to apartheid.

During the ANC's celebration at Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape, the party's provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane called for the charter to serve as the blueprint of the political, economic and social change that people are demanding from the governing party.

“We are the first to admit that we could have done more to transform our society. The Freedom Charter was meant to improve the living conditions of the people and not lead us. We have left people outside; we are losing people in terms of electoral support. We have embarked on a process to unite and renew our movement to be truly an instrument for transformation at the hands of our people,”