Key institutions in Tshwane battle power outages after flooding at substation

PRETORIA -The City of Tshwane on Monday said several key institutions in the capital were currently experiencing power outages because of flooding that occurred at the city’s substation last Wednesday.

The substation is housed in the basement of the Gauteng provincial government offices on the corner of Bosman and Pretorius streets.

Affected buildings include the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, Pretoria central police station, offices of the Gauteng provincial government and the Department of Social Development.

The City of Tshwane said the cause of last week’s flooding had not yet been established.

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said their team of technicians was draining the water so it could be below the substation level.

"Initially, the water level was at 2,300 millilitres high and is now sitting at 300 millilitres, which is an indication of the good progress of us draining it out."

Bokaba said the draining process was expected to be completed on Monday evening.

He said they anticipated all repair work to be completed by Thursday morning.