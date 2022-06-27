In wake of fire, Alexandra residents urged not to rebuild in same area

The EMS said that many residents had decided to return to the section that went up in flames, saying that their belongings were still there and did not want to move.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services is urging residents from Alexandra, where close to 200 homes were burnt down, not to rebuild their homes in the same area for their safety.

The EMS said that many residents had decided to return to the section that went up in flames, saying that their belongings were still there and did not want to move.

On Friday, multiple shacks on Second Avenue in Marlboro caught fire.

The blaze is reported to have been started after the power was restored to the area, causing the grid to overload.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe: "There is a temporary shelter that was organised which is not far from where the fire happened that is nearby but only a few tents to sleep in on Friday and others resorted to go and sleep with friends and family. Some have said that they still have belongings there and they will be starting to move those. By Friday, we had resolved that everyone must come out and we are still busy with investigations."