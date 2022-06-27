Gauteng ANC elects new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi as chair

Results from the hotly-contested provincial conference were announced in the early hours of Monday morning, after spending at least three days deliberating over credentials.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s four-day elective conference in Gauteng has officially elected its new leadership, with Panyaza Lesufi voted in as the new ANC chairperson in the province.



In what was always going to be a tight race, Lesufi beat Lebogang Maile by 32 votes.

Lesufi received 575 of the votes, while Maile managed to get 543.

The ANC’s four-day elective conference in Gauteng culminated in a win for Panyaza Lesufi.