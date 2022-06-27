Gauteng ANC adjourns four-day conference without finishing all its business

It made the call to adjourn following a marathon session of nominating delegates to become additional members of the provincial executive committee.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has just adjourned its four-day provincial conference without concluding all the business of the day.

The programme, which ran behind by days as debates over credentials ensued for at least three days, has managed to elect new leadership.

Gauteng MECs Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile went head-to-head for the top post to lead the party in the province.

Lesufi received 575 of the votes while Maile managed to get 543.

The ANC in Gauteng now has the mammoth task of trying to curb electoral decline after holding onto power by a mere 50%.

Both the NEC and PEC’s failure to address the issue of the 14 quarantine votes sufficiently seems to be likely to haunt them once more.

The issue dominated debates during the deliberation over credentials, which continued for well over three days.

Now with the 14 votes set aside, some are arguing that the margins between some of the winners are simply too close and could be remedied if the quarantined votes were included in the final tally.

This issue, which saw the NEC doing the unthinkable and calling for a special NEC over just five Ekurhuleni branches, is likely to reach the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences yet again.

Gauteng is the fourth province to hold a conference this year, all this as it prepares for the way towards December 2022.

Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng will hold a media briefing on Monday afternoon to introduce its new top five.