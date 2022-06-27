Eskom: Unprotected strikes at some power stations tantamount to sabotage

Stage 4 load shedding is expected to last until Wednesday as some workers failed to report for duty at various stations, leading to delays in planned maintenance and repairs.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said the wildcat strike at some of its power stations is tantamount to sabotage and the public is being forced to bear the brunt.

The power utility was granted a court order interdicting the unprotected strike, which comes as a result of a deadlock in wage negotiations between Eskom’s management and unions.

The utility has warned that the blackout misery may continue if the unlawful strike persists.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that there had already been reports of intimidation against workers reporting for duty on Monday morning.

"Any industrial action at Eskom and essential services company is against the law and it is already contributing negatively to a situation that was bad where Eskom has been implementing stage 2 load shedding, which had to be increased to stage 4 load shedding because of the industrial action. The country does not need this, the people of South Africa have suffered enough," he said.