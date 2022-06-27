DA wants Mbalula to prioritise farmworkers' transportation safety in WC

Over the past week, a number of calls were made for government to pay attention to the safe transportation of farmworkers.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape wants Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to prioritise agriculture worker transportation in the province.

Over the past week, a number of calls were made for government to pay attention to the safe transportation of farmworkers.

This followed an accident on the R45 near Klapmuts in which at least 35 workers were injured when the truck they were travelling in overturned.

Last week's crash was not the first incident of its kind in the province, with activists calling it an all-too-common occurrence.

In 2020, three farmworkers died when the driver of the truck they were travelling in allegedly lost control of the vehicle near De Doorns.

“Last year, the standing committee on agriculture in the Western Cape made a number of proposals aimed at improving the safety of farm workers, particularly when being transported on the back of trucks. Following another accident, I will be writing to Minister Mbalula with request to prioritise safety and to seriously consider our proposals,” said DA Western Cape spokesperson on agriculture, Andricus van der Westhuizen.