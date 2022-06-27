DA urges Parly to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala farm saga

The party said the scandal is too serious of a case and Parliament had to urgently establish an ad hoc committee to probe it before August.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is putting more pressure to uncover on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm burglary in 2020.

This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president- alleging that Ramaphosa concealed a crime in which millions of dollars were stolen from his farm.

In a letter written to Parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the current committees did not have the capacity to investigate the matter.

The state capture commission has also called for The Presidency to be scrutinised by Parliament through a dedicated portfolio committee.

The DA said the Phala Phala farm scandal deserved its own investigative structure.

In his final report submitted last week, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made a wide range of recommendations.

They include the direct election of the president as well as a parliamentary oversight portfolio committee to oversee The Presidency.

While the DA supports these recommendations, its leader John Steenhuisen wants an ad hoc committee to probe the Phala Phala scandal urgently.

"I have today written to the speaker of the national assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, requesting that she urgently establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter. This is in addition to the nine action steps the DA announced last week to get to the bottom of what really happened at Phala Phala."

Since Parliament is currently in recess, the duty to establish such an ad hoc committee rests entirely with the speaker of the national assembly.

Steenhuisen said should the allegations of crime intelligence funds being used be true, it would constitute a flagrant abuse of taxpayers’ money.

The DA has also written to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States to probe allegations of money laundering against Ramaphosa.