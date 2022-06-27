City of Joburg accused of failing to help SMMEs

City of Joburg Council Chair of Chairs, Colleen Makhubele, said this resulted in young entrepreneurs becoming frustrated because of a lack of opportunities and funding.

City of Joburg Council Chair of Chairs, Colleen Makhubele, has slammed the city for failing to meet its SMME targets and creating SMME-specific policies. Speaking to Vutivi News, she said that the city’s executives were not putting in enough effort to reaching young people in business. Makhubele was appointed to oversee the City’s Section 79 committees in January this year by Mayor Mpho Phalatse. It provides oversight for the city’s portfolio committees, which includes the portfolio of economic development.

In a wide-ranging interview about the state of SMMEs, the township economy and the informal sector, Makhubele did not pull any punches. “We know that in the last financial year, the city did not meet its targets in terms of SMME development, which is sad because the city undertook to develop 16,500 SMMEs, and we only gave opportunities to 14,000 SMMEs,” she said. “This in fact tells me that we have not achieved our target, and now the city wants to lower the target because of the non-achievement.”

Makhubele said that this resulted in young entrepreneurs becoming frustrated because of a lack of opportunities and funding. “For a city as big as the City of Johannesburg, 16,500 SMMEs is not a lot compared to the number of SMMEs that reside in the city alone.” Makhubele also criticised the city’s absence of clear-cut policies specifically for SMMEs.

