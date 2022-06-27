SA's challenges are beyond state capture: Lucky Montana

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana said while he is not opposed to the launch of another inquiry into Prasa, he believed state capture is not behind the challenges faced in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the state capture inquiry, recommended that a special probe be launched into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

He explained that many ills were not yet uncovered at the railway operator.

In a detailed statement issued on Monday, former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana said while he was not opposed to the launch of another inquiry into Prasa, he believed state capture was not behind the challenges faced in the country.

Montana’s monologue on the release of the final state capture reports last Wednesday touched on many themes.

He explained how the root cause of the country's socio-economic crisis had nothing to do with the corruption-accused Gupta family and the capture of the state.

Montana blamed the crisis on the history of the oppression and exploitation that was established over three centuries by white people.

On Prasa, he claimed that Zondo undermined key institutions supporting the constitutional democracy to deliver a predetermined agenda "set by his masters”.

Zondo recommended that the National Director of Public Prosecutions immediately appoint a team to oversee investigations into and prosecutions of those implicated in wrongdoing at Prasa, including Montana and former Chief Procurement Officer Chris Mbatha.

He said that despite the "many, many" days that the commission had spent listening to Prasa-related evidence, he was still left with "the uneasy perception that there is much about the ills at Prasa that has not yet been uncovered."