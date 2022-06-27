Carl Niehaus feels vindicated after court's dismissal of COVID case

Niehaus was arrested by the police in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Estcourt in July last year while he was being interviewed on live television.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus said he feels vindicated after the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court dismissed the COVID-19 contravention case against him on Monday.

He was charged for convening an illegal gathering outside Estcourt prison after former statesman Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of a Constitutional Court order that compelled him to appear and testify before the state capture commission.

Niehaus had gone to Estcourt to show support to Zuma.

He was arrested by the police in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Estcourt in July last year while he was being interviewed on live television.

The case against Carl Niehaus had been postponed from last month after his lawyer submitted an application for a discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Constitution.

Advocate Nthabiseng Mokoena argued that the state had no evidence to present a strong case against her client.

On Monday the court ruled in Niehaus’ favour.

Niehaus said the state had no case, to begin with.

"And also relieved that this nonsense is over because it was a nonsensical politically motivated trumped up nonsense right from the beginning. And I'm glad that the magistrate was clear about it and threw the case out of court today".

Niehaus has told Eyewitness News that he plans to hold a media conference on Tuesday where he will announce his intention to sue the state for costs incurred.

My darling love @noliemdluli congratulating me with the victory of the dismissal of the farcical political COVID-19 case against me. I love this wonderful woman with all my heart, her support strengthens me every day . pic.twitter.com/UpQPBfsZH2 Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) June 27, 2022