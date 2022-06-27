Blue Bulls confirm departure of highly esteemed defense coach Joey Mongalo

An agreement was reached to have Mongalo released from his contract with the Bulls after he received an opportunity for a coaching role at the Sharks which he has taken up.

The Blue Bulls have confirmed the departure of defense coach Joey Mongalo, who played a vital role in the team’s success over the past two years.

The much sought-after coach joined the Bulls in May 2020, adding to the already impressive coaching staff assembled by the director of rugby, Jake White.

During his time in Pretoria, Mongalo helped the Bulls win two Currie Cup trophies, the Super Rugby Unlocked title along with reaching the final of the Rainbow Cup and the United Rugby Championship.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone has wished Mongalo well adding that he was certain that Mongalo was an important part of the future of South African rugby

“Joey has been an important member of our coaching staff since he was brought into the Bulls system by Jake White in 2020. He has played an important part in building and developing the side to what we see today.

"We are saddened to see him go, but we are equally proud to see him spread his wings as he further grows in becoming one of the country’s coaches for the future. We wish him and his family well for the future,” said Rathbone.

An agreement was reached to have Mongalo released from his contract with the Bulls after he received an opportunity - which he has taken up - to coach the Sharks

“Being part of the Bulls over the past two years has been an extraordinary journey which I look back on with such joy and satisfaction. There were some great memories and special relationships that were built over the years - which I will forever cherish," said Mongalo

Mongalo said he was grateful for the time and success he enjoyed with the Bulls, but noted that he had to make the most of the opportunity presented to him in Durban.

“It is not often that one is afforded an opportunity of a lifetime. I could not let this one pass me by. It is definitely one I am grateful and excited about. I am equally grateful for the past two years at Loftus Versfeld and would like to express a word of gratitude to all at the Bulls,” Mongalo added

An official announcement clarifying the role Mongalo will take up at the Sharks is imminent.