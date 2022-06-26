In a week or two, Zuma plans to report Zondo to the Judicial Service Commission

The former president says he will specifically ask the JSC to investigate what he describes as unlawful comments by Zondo on matters currently before the courts.

This was revealed by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Saturday at a media briefing in Sandton.

Speaking on behalf of Zuma, the foundation addressed journalists on Zuma’s response to the recent release of the fifth and final state capture report.

Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma wants Chief Justice Zondo to investigate the accusation that former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to release him on medical parole - was influenced by their relationship.

Zuma was expected to be at the briefing, however, his legal team explained he was advised not to attend the media briefing because of his parole conditions.