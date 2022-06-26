Why Connie Ferguson was so deserving of favourite personality award

The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice awards saw veteran actress Connie Ferguson winning the favourite personality award. An award she dedicated to her ' best friend, someone who means and continues to mean the world' - her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

Actress and businesswoman, Connie Ferguson deservedly walked away with the favourite personality award at the fourth DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, held in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The awards honoured South African achievers in various categories including music, acting and television presenting.

Taking to the Sun Arena stage, Ferguson dedicated the award to her 'best friend, someone who means and continues to mean the world' to her - Shona Ferguson, her late husband, who was also honoured on the night, alongside other South Africans who passed away in the past two years.

People on social media have congratulated the filmmaker, saying no one was more deserving of the favourite personality award - calling the mother of two strong, creative and inspiring.

Halala Mrs Sho, clothed with strength and honour. You are creative, beautiful and worthy of all good thing @Connie_Ferguson Mr Sho is proud of you #wagaSho #connieferguson pic.twitter.com/Z52NKA2c6X Aluwani Hoe Nemushiru (@Hope_Nemushiru) June 25, 2022

Connie Ferguson you deserve it Mama #MphoXMVCAs pic.twitter.com/ACQm5YqToe Mantwa Dhlamini (@SM_Dhlamini) June 25, 2022

Other notable winners of the night were Makhadzi, who walked away with the favourite artist/group award and favourite song award; host Lawrence Maleka, who won favourite tv presenter and ultimate viewers’ choice award and The Wife actor, Kwenzo Ngcobo, who received the favourite rising star award.

Here is the full list of winners below: