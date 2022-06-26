History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned talent management agency Roc Nation. Cape Town City

Roc Nation

Luphumlo 'Kaka' Sifumba JOHANNESBURG - Roc Nation Sports International agency has signed young South African football star, Luphumlo 'Kaka' Sifumba. Cape Town City FC’s emerging teen midfield star has become the first SA footballer to sign with the internationally-renowned talent management agency. "Our first South African footballer. One of the brightest talents from across the continent," said Roc Nation. REMEMBER THE NAME #TBT goes to 16 year old Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba pic.twitter.com/uqafaJwPMm Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 23, 2022

The agency, founded by US rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in 2008, has signed deals with a number of SA sports stars and is in partnerships with teams including the Sharks and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sifumba made history last season when he became the youngest player to feature in the Multichoice Diski Challenge competition - widely regarded as the biggest step to South African top-level football.

The 16-year-old was announced by retired South African rugby player, Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira - in a clip posted on Twitter as the latest athlete to join the sports management company.

"Hey Kaka, it's Beast here! I just want to welcome you to the Roc Nation family. Roc La Familia," the former Springbok said.