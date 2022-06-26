Ramaphosa to address ANC Gauteng's 14th provincial conference

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will headline proceedings on Sunday as he joins delegates on the final day of the conference.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will address Gauteng's 14th provincial conference as the country marks the 67th anniversary of the freedom charter.

Deputy Provincial Chair Panyaza Lesufi is going head to head with Lebogang Maile for the position of provincial chair.

Results from this contest are likely to be announced shortly before the ANC president arrives to address delegates.

The conference has been faced with several delays, pushing back the adoption of reports and the election of the province's top officials and additional members.

The delays however are not expected to interfere with Ramaphosa's address to delegates.

Saturday night ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe told journalists the party would halt proceedings to accommodate Ramaphosa's speech before he leaves for a business trip to Germany.

"It has always been on the program that we will use the last day of the conference to also receive the freedom charter lecture by the President. So he will come to do that then we will conclude the business, it's not for the first time that the ANC's having to extend the time to deal with the business of the conference we have been in this situation before".

Ramaphosa's speech is likely to focus on the freedom charter that paved South Africa's journey towards democracy.