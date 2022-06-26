[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks

Limpopo brothers Denetric and Lebo Malope are making it big on the international fashion scene.

23-year-old Denetric started out on his international modelling journey last year.

Since then he's been booked by major Italian luxury brands like Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, reports Sowetan LIVE.

This month, 17-year-old brother Lebo joined Denetric on the ramp for Fendi at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.

Denetric and Lebo Malope are thriving in the fashion modelling scene abroad, thanks to their supportive family. Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/130040-limpopo-brothers-make-sa-proud-they-model-milan-fashion-week-credit-supportive-mom-their-good-looks/

Denetric says he is "happy and beyond proud" of his brother.

"He deserves this so much. I love seeing him happy man."

Me and Lebo sending mommy bts pics at Fendi pic.twitter.com/Xj4lhFkh1X — DENETRIC MALOPE 🇿🇦 (@DenetricMalope) June 19, 2022

Ladies and Gentlemen men. The iconic Lebo Malope opens @Zegna SS23. Milan fashion week 🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/5pW0BRR4pm — DENETRIC MALOPE 🇿🇦 (@DenetricMalope) June 20, 2022

Since the Milan event Denetric has posted pics of Lebo also modelling at the Spring/Summer 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

Lebo Malope for Paul Smith SS23 Paris fashion week. Thank you @PaulSmithDesign for having my boy! pic.twitter.com/29rbSb0vu4 — DENETRIC MALOPE 🇿🇦 (@DenetricMalope) June 26, 2022

Lebo Malope for Craig green . Paris Fashion week SS23 pic.twitter.com/Y50iXbCeGi — DENETRIC MALOPE 🇿🇦 (@DenetricMalope) June 25, 2022

Denetric Malope Captured by Paparazzi after Fendi show in Milan pic.twitter.com/gTwYHHiSSP — DENETRIC MALOPE 🇿🇦 (@DenetricMalope) June 22, 2022

