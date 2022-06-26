Go

[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks

Excerpt: Limpopo brothers Denetric and Lebo Malope at Milan Fashion Week @DenetricMalope

| Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.

Limpopo brothers Denetric and Lebo Malope are making it big on the international fashion scene.

23-year-old Denetric started out on his international modelling journey last year.

Since then he's been booked by major Italian luxury brands like Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, reports Sowetan LIVE.

This month, 17-year-old brother Lebo joined Denetric on the ramp for Fendi at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.

Denetric says he is "happy and beyond proud" of his brother.

"He deserves this so much. I love seeing him happy man."

Since the Milan event Denetric has posted pics of Lebo also modelling at the Spring/Summer 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

