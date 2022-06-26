Lotto results: Saturday, 25 June 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw for Saturday 25 June 2022:
Lotto: 02 08, 19, 29, 35, 43 B: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 13, 17, 20, 30, 41, 46 B: 27
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 24, 27, 34, 35, 44 B:32
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website
#DrawResults for 25/06/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 25, 2022
#LOTTO: 02, 08, 19, 29, 35, 43#BONUS: 07
#LOTTOPLUS1: 13, 17, 20, 30, 41, 46#BONUS: 27#LOTTOPLUS2: 07, 24, 27, 34, 35, 44#BONUS: 32 pic.twitter.com/ChmwM1IVM3