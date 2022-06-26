Go

Lotto results: Saturday, 25 June 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw for Saturday 25 June 2022:

Lotto: 02 08, 19, 29, 35, 43 B: 07

Lotto Plus 1: 13, 17, 20, 30, 41, 46 B: 27

Lotto Plus 2: 07, 24, 27, 34, 35, 44 B:32

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA