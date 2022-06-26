Water to later be restored to parts of Soweto as Khaya Magadla search continues

Water was cut to some areas after the utility diverted some of the water flow along its pipelines to assist teams who have been searching for a 6-year-old who fell into an uncovered manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said residents in some parts of Soweto can expect the full restoration of water to their homes. Water was cut to some areas after the utility diverted some of the water flow along its pipelines to assist teams who have been searching for a 6-year-old who fell into an uncovered manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.

Sunday marks exactly two weeks since Khaya Magadla fell into the manhole.

A team made up of rescuers, divers, engineers and technicians have been searching through the vast underground pipeline network, including a four-kilometre stretch of a sewer pipeline, along Fuchia road in Klipsruit West, in bid to find his body.

Magadla fell into the exposed manhole while playing soccer with his friends in Dlamini park.

Joburg Water’s Seipati Nyawuza said while reservoirs have been re-opened, rescue workers will continue looking for his body.

"Johannesburg Water's infrastructure was isolated to aid in the continued search for Khaya Magadla. We wish to inform customers that the reservoirs are now opened, and it will take about 4 to 5 hours before restoration of the network".