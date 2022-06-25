Security strengthened ahead of heated SAFA election presidency

This is after two delegates received death threats.

JOHANNESBURG - Security has been beefed up at Sandton Convention Centre - where the battle for the South African Football Association (SAFA) presidency is expected to take place on Saturday.

This follows reported death threats to delegates ahead of the association's elective congress.

Vying for the hotly-contested presidency seat are the reigning president, Danny Jordaan - who is seeking a third team; vice president, Ria Ledwaba, and SAFA Tshwane president, Solly Mahlobeng.

In a statement, SAFA CEO Advocate, Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that security has been strengthened after two of the members got death threats.

SAFA has opened cases with the police as it says it's the 'association's duty to protect lives of members.'

“When a matter is being investigated we cannot say much, but the delegates reported that they received [the death threats], and we are dealing with it,” explained the advocate.

Motlanthe however stressed that the elective congress will go ahead as scheduled, despite several court attempts to stop it.

"We know that people who are voting are the football regions, which are members, associate members and the special member. So that is where our focus is and that is why we are protecting them [the delegates].

"As you said there have been a lot of people that have been picketing, but we are not focused on that, and ours is to focus on the main thing.”