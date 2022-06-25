PowerBall Results: 24 June 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 24 June 2022:
Powerball: 04, 13, 25, 38, 44
Powerball: 13
PowerBall PLUS: 06, 22, 34, 37, 39
Powerball: 08
