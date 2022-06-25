Oslo's Pride march called off after deadly shooting: organisers

Police said earlier they were investigating the shootings, which left two dead and at least 14 wounded, adding that they were treating the shootings that killed two people near bars in central Oslo overnight as a "terrorist attack".

The Pride march that was due to take place in Norway's capital Oslo on Saturday afternoon has been called off after deadly overnight shootings, including near a gay bar, organisers said.

"All events linked to Oslo Pride have been cancelled" following "clear" recommendations by police, the organisers of the march wrote on Facebook.

"The police are investigating the events as a terrorist act," said a police statement.

A suspect was arrested after the shootings, which occurred in the early hours of the morning in three locations, including a gay bar in central Oslo.

Meanwhile, police have revealed they have arrested following the deadly shootings is a Norwegian of Iranian descent.

The man was known to domestic intelligence services and had had brushes with the law for minor infractions like knife and drug possession, police told a press conference, without naming the suspect.

