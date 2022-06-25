Mantashe on Phala Phala: 'Allow SARS & Reserve Bank to do their job'

Mantashe was speaking at the sidelines of the Gauteng provincial conference in Benoni – shortly after delivering the opening address.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to allow the South African Revenue of Services (SARS) and the reserve bank space to do their job – he said action over the Phala Phala farm saga will be taken depending on evidence of wrongdoing.

Eyewitness News understands he brushed off attempts to bring up the issue at the ANC’s special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday evening.

A criminal complaint has been laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa by former spy boss Arthur Fraser – who’s accused him of attempting to cover up the crime.

Mantashe said if the money was in the wrong place at the wrong time – let that be dealt with by the correct authorities:

“Therefore SARS must deal with that issue and the reserve bank must deal with exchange controls and we will follow in the outcome of that process - then take action. In South Africa that is not what is followed, what is expected in South Africa is Phala Phala – therefore fire everybody.’’