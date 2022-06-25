City of CT offers reward for reporting of electricity infrastructure vandalism

The City’s Pollsmoor Electricity Substation in Tokai was severely vandalised during a recent bout of load shedding.

The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to come forward and report incidents of vandalism and theft of city infrastructure.

The City’s Pollsmoor Electricity Substation in Tokai was severely vandalised during a recent bout of load-shedding on 23 June 2022.

It's offering a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest, confiscation of stolen or illegal goods or the handing-in of illegal or stolen goods.

The reward is also applicable to information leading to the arrest of people vandalising, damaging or stealing electricity infrastructure or installing illegal connections.

Residents can help end vandalism in their communities by reporting suspicious activity near infrastructure to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City.

Report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure:

• SMS: 31220

• Email: power@capetown.gov.za

Residents can give anonymous tip offs if they are aware of illegal activity that is taking place; that has happened or is still to happen.

Call 112 from a cell phone (toll free) and 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 for emergencies.

