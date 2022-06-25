ANC GP elective conference: delays and threats of legal action

The adoption of credentials, the house rules as well as the presentation of both the organisational and treasurer’s report are still outstanding.

On the third day of its conference- the ANC in Gauteng is experiencing yet another long delay. Many delegates haven't arrived yet so proceedings cannot get started at Lake Hotel in Benoni.

It’s also understood that different lobby groups are gathering across parts of Ekurhuleni- holding last-minute caucuses ahead of a crucial election of new provincial leaders - which will see either Lebogang Maile or Panyaza Lesufi take the ANC chair position in the province.

The adoption of credentials, the house rules as well as the presentation of both the organisational and treasurer’s report are still outstanding.

Meanwhile, a threat of legal action has emerged - with one party seeking to urgently interdict this conference-claiming he was unfairly left out in the cold

In court papers which the ANC says it's been served with - the party member also wants the decision to park the 19 quarantined votes until after this gathering.

However, the party says it will defend its right to hold this conference, with outgoing chairperson David Makhura saying the party made sure all due process had been followed. His sentiments were echoed by the ANC’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

This conference has stalled - without any of the real business of the event getting underway

Makhura has assured delegates that nothing will stop this conference from concluding its business.

The conference is expected to wrap up on Sunday.