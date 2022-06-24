Zondo report: PP's office wants regular updates from Parly, Ramaphosa

In a statement, the office said it had requested that Ramaphosa and Parliament submit implementation reports 'periodically'.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s office said that it wanted to be kept in the loop regularly regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the state capture commission report by both Parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the office said that it had requested that Ramaphosa and Parliament submit implementation reports “periodically”.

Parliament has also been tasked by the commission to amend the constitution to allow for the president to be elected directly.

Parliament will have its hands full in the aftermath of the release of the final state capture Commission report.

Parliament, which featured prominently in the commission, will have to report to the Public Protector regularly on its implementation of the reports as well as consider a constitutional amendment.

Public Protector Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe: "For the purposes of monitoring the execution of all the recommendations contained in the report of the Commission and in compliance with paragraph 9.2 of Report No. 06 of 2016/17, periodic implementation reports from both Parliament and the Presidency have been requested for submission to the Public Protector South Africa."

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has also recommended that parliament amend the constitution to allow the direct election of the President.

DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube however says more electoral reforms need to be processed by parliament.

"We would like to see it implemented alongside other parliamentary reforms, because it’s not one silver bullet that’s going to change the vacuum or that’s going to strengthen the oversight mechanism of Parliament," Gwarube said.