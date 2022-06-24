With Gqeberha battling to stave off Day Zero, corporate SA urged to assist

The metro is facing one of its worst droughts in history where dam levels have dropped drastically and at least 3,000 water leaks have been reported.

GQEBERHA - Companies contributing to the water crisis in Gqeberha have called on corporate South Africa to play its part in emergency situations such as water scarcity.

The metro is facing one of its worst droughts in history where dam levels have dropped drastically and at least 3,000 water leaks have been reported.

It is a crisis that cannot be left alone in the hands of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Almost two million people's lives could be affected should the Windy City hit Day Zero.

The CEO of salt company Cerebos, John Drinkwater, explained their contribution to the water crisis: “We invested about R15 million a couple of years ago in a desalination plant and it has taken us a few years to understand how desalination works and we are now running that plant.”

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is also on board, with Nolundi Mzimba's team contributing two 35,000 litre water tankers.

"The current water supply shortages within the municipality presents the greatest challenge that will require cooperation and collaboration by all sectors of our society," Mzimba said.

The Gift of the Givers has also drilled six boreholes to ensure that the metro doesn't run out of water.