Stats SA: Number of pupils not attending school tripled during COVID peak

The General Household Survey has highlighted the gaps in basic services such as clean drinking water, sanitation and education.

JOHANNESBURG - A Statistics South Africa report has shown how the number of children not attending school tripled at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey also tracks the progress of developments in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic had many children stuck at home under regulations that sought to curb the spread of the virus.

Stats SA said that the pandemic had negatively affected school attendance, with the number children not attending school at an institution shooting up from 10.9% in 2019 to 37.7% in 2020.

That number then halved in 2021 to 19.4%.

But it seems some may have looked to make the best of their time at home as Stats SA said that the number of people aged 20 or older without any education decreased from 11.4% in 2021 to 3.2% the following year.

The number of people with a matric certificate also increased by 20% to 50.5% during the same period.